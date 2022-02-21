Morgan Stanley Has $69.01 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Olin were worth $69,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 808,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 380,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. Olin Co. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

