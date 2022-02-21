Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $68,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $140.36 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

