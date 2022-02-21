Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,188,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $60,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ELY stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
