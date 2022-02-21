PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $60,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

