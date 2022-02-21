8,473 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

