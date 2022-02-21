Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

