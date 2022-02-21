Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 290.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $143.01 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

