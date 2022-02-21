Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CFB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $818.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 320,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.