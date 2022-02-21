Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target upped by Cowen from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.10.

GLOB stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.99 and its 200 day moving average is $286.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Globant by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,279,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

