Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $40,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

