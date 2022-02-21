Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells 6,602 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $29.83 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.