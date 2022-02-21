Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $70,466.63 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $115.06 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

