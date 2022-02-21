PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives $34.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.94 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $968.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.