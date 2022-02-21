CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Purchases $37,531.26 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.93 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

