CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Purchases $37,531.26 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.93 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
