WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $53,146.96 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WSFS opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

