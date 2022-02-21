Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,312,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,101,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

