Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 11,977 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.