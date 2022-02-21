Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

