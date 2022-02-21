GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,486 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.