Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.
SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
