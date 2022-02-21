Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.