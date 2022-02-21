Valens (VLNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Shares of VLNS opened at $2.14 on Monday. Valens has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.
Valens Company Profile
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
