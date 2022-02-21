HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,253 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter valued at $603,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter valued at $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $90.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $85.99 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

