Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Natus Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $787.55 million, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

