Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.5% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

