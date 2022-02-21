ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei Sells 44,389 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 44,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $106,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Several analysts have commented on WISH shares. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

