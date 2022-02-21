507,780 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 507,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SONY opened at $104.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

