Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital makes up about 0.9% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 199.0% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 217,039 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

