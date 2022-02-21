Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 263,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 1.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,406,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.