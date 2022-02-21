Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 187,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth $338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.76 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.