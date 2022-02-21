Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 141,255 Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 141,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.