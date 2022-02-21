117,817 Shares in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 117,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRIV. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76.
B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.
