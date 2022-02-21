Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 15,322 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $127,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

