Truist Financial Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.58.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.