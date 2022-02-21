Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNOS. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.88) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.73) to GBX 2,100 ($28.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($25.44) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,482 ($20.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,659.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,805.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,210 ($16.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($28.42).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

