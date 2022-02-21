Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.85) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.39) to GBX 3,061 ($41.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.37).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,982 ($40.35) on Friday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,200.85.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

