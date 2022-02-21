Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.80.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $3.59 on Friday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after buying an additional 877,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

