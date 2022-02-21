Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

GTES opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

