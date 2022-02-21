Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total transaction of $133,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock worth $8,220,381 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.22 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.73 and its 200 day moving average is $224.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

