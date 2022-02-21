The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

MIDD stock opened at $182.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

