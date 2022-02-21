Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $686,000 Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

