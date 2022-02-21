TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

