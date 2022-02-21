Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

