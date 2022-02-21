HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 527,838 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.