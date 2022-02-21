Mizuho Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $14.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of ET opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,033,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 308,156 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

