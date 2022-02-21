Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $4,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Brady by 54.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

