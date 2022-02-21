Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FDP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

