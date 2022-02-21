Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

