Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
