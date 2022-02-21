Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,095 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMHC. StockNews.com raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

