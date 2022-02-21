Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.14 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

