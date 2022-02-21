Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,439,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,481 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,369 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.